ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man was trapped under a MARTA train on Tuesday afternoon, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.
The fire department tweeted at 4:44 p.m. that they were working the incident. Shortly after, the power was turned off at the location of the incident. At 4:56 p.m., they tweeted that the man had been freed.
AFRD is on the scene working an incident regarding a male trapped under a MARTA train. #AFRD— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) January 4, 2022
The incident happened near 502 Rhodes Street NW near Northside Drive NW. At this time, it is unknown how the man became trapped under the train. The man's leg was injured.
MARTA says the man was trespassing on the tracks. They have arranged transportation for people who were on the train or were impacted by the incident.
Due to a trespasser on the trackway at Vine City, Blue Line trains servicing from Holmes to Ashby & Blue Line trains also servicing from GWCC/CNN to Indian Creek. Use WB platform only at West Lake.— MARTA (@MARTAservice) January 4, 2022
MARTAConnect service available through Uber & Lyft. Uber ($15 credit): https://t.co/1FKRfDltDn / Lyft ($15 credit): https://t.co/IYaywy3zbV. These links are valid for a limited time. For more information, visit https://t.co/eXimSYOrj4.— MARTA (@MARTAservice) January 4, 2022
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
