ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta firefighters including their heavy rescue unit worked to save a woman’s life after a large oak tree and power lines fell on her car leaving her trapped.

This entrapment comes on the heels of severe weather moving throughout the metro Atlanta area caused by tropical storm Claudette.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at Donald Lee Hollowell and Eugenia Street around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

CBS46 News has learned the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The extent of her injuries is unknown. Stick with CBS46 News for updates.

