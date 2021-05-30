FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46)—Atlanta firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire near the intersection of Murphy Avenue and Langston Avenue in Southwest Atlanta.
The fire broke out on Sunday morning.
According to fire officials, two houses are on fire.
No information on any other conditions currently.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
🚨*WORKING FIRE* Atlanta Fire operating near the intersection of Murphy Ave and Langston Avenue. Two houses on fire heavily involved. 2nd alarm requested. #AFRD— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) May 30, 2021
