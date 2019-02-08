Atlanta hit 80 degrees on Thursday, making for a rare 80-degree day in February.
First time in 23 years
Thursday's 80-degree high was the first time the city hit 80 in February since 1996...23 years ago!
When looking at the month of February, Atlanta has only hit 80 degrees three times since records have been kept, including Thursday.
- This year - 1 day
- 1996 - 1 day
- 1989 - 1 day
Ahead of schedule
Atlanta typically sees its first 80-degree-day each year on March 31. So when we hit 80 degrees Thursday (Feb. 7), it became the earliest Atlanta has ever hit 80 degrees on record.
The latest we've ever hit 80 degrees to start the year is May 5, which occurred in 1933.
