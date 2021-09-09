Atlanta Police robbery investigators are looking for a man accused of stealing a dog during the early morning hours of Aug. 29 at a home on Penn Avenue near Piedmont Avenue NE and 8th Street NE.
Police say the man was armed when he stole the dog named Buddy and personal valuables.
According to the incident report, the victim was driving when he saw a man walking on Piedmont at around 3:30 a.m.
He stopped his car and began talking to the man and invited him back to his home. Once they arrived, they engaged in sexual activities.
The victim told police he was dressed as a woman when he met the other man and preferred to use the pronouns "she" and "her" when dressed accordingly.
After the encounter, the man reportedly went into the bathroom and then returned with a black gun and began pointing it at the victim while saying "I should kill you right now. Get on the ground."
The victim claims he grabbed the barrel of the gun but was unsuccessful in taking it away from the man.
Although the victim was struck several times with the gun, he was able to run outside of his apartment and get help from his neighbors who called police.
The man with the gun reportedly ran out the back door with Buddy inside a dog crate. He then shattered the window of the victim's car to retrieve a bag he left inside.
He was last seen running south on Penn Avenue NE towards Ponce De Leon NE.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with visible lacerations on his face, head and arm.
Police are asking anyone with information about the man or the whereabouts of the stolen pet to call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). People can also contact Crime Stoppers online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
