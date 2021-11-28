ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting involving a minor.
According to police, one boy and two men are among the gunshot victims. The call came in on Sunday afternoon near the 3000 block of Middleton Road in Northwest Atlanta.
CBS46 News has a crew on the ground and is working to gather information as details are limited.
This story will be updated when new information is released.
