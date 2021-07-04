ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta police are investigating a shooting, where it appears the suspect got out of their car and shot a man walking in the street, police say.
The incident occurred on Sunday around 5:45 a.m. near the intersections of Pine Street and Courtland Street.
The preliminary investigation reveals the victim had been walking in the area when the suspect got out of the car, shot him, and then fled.
According to officials, the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A vehicle description and suspect information are unknown currently.
Stick with CBS46 News as we work to bring you more details.
