ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Police are looking for a man who shot two people outside a convenience store in northwest Atlanta Friday morning.
Police say an argument outside 4 Brothers Convenience Store ended with one man firing 17 rounds.
One male victim was shot in the back and leg. He was taken to Grady Hospital and is in stable condition.
A woman was also shot. Police say she was an innocent bystander and is expected to recover.
