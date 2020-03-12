Some Atlanta Public Schools employees to stay home without pay during holiday

(Source: WGCL)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta Public Schools will close effective Monday, Mar. 16 amid concerns about coronavirus.

School superintendent, Meria Carstarphen, made the announcement Thursday afternoon citing a recommendation made by Gov. Brian Kemp during a briefing on coronavirus earlier on Thursday. 

Carstarphen is requesting students and staff report to work and class on Friday to prepare for an extended leave. She said the school system anticipates being closed up to two weeks and potentially extending beyond spring break. 

