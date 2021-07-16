ATLANTA (CBS46) – The city of Atlanta's school district is so desperate to hire school bus drivers for the upcoming school year, it's offering sign-on bonuses to drivers with certain qualifications.
“Right now, we’re offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for folks with a Class B CDL with P (passenger) and S (school bus) endorsements,” said John Franklin, executive director of transportation for Atlanta Public Schools. “This is crunch time. We need people, and we need people with big smiles and big hearts that can drive safely and love kids.”
Atlanta is not alone in its desperation to find bus drivers.
“It’s actually a national problem,” said Skye Duckett, the chief of human resources for Atlanta Public Schools. “Our competition used to be the local city bus service or maybe charter bus services, and we were pretty used to that competition, but now we’re competing with the delivery services of the world.”
She said with companies now leaning on deliveries more than ever before, everyone’s recruiting from the same talent pool.
Duckett and Franklin told CBS46 that APS bus drivers are full-time employees who have the same retirement plan as teachers. The district pays for their life insurance coverage and a portion of their health coverage as well.
Drivers with no experience will get paid during training, starting at $18.36 an hour. Experienced drivers start at $26 an hour. All drivers have the opportunity to earn overtime by driving students during field trips and sporting events.
“There’s a lot of flexibility here,” said Franklin. “It can be as much as you want or as little as you want.”
Trenton Dale has driven a school bus for Atlanta Public Schools for 23 years. He said it’s rewarding getting to know the students, watching them grow from toddlers to adults.
“I love this job because of the kids,” he said.
For more information on being an APS bus driver, visit this link.
