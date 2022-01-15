WATERSHED

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Crews responded to two water main breaks in Atlanta Sunday night.

One incident happened at 2159 Campbelton Road SW around 8:30 p.m.

Water service was temporarily affected, as well as 10 businesses, one apartment complex and one hydrant.

The other incident happened at 318 Tall Oaks Drive Northeast. 

Water service was temporarily affected, as well as 35 homes and four hydrants.

At 9:48 p.m. they tweeted that both watermain breaks were resolved, however additional work was still needed for full repairs.

 

