ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Crews responded to two water main breaks in Atlanta Sunday night.
One incident happened at 2159 Campbelton Road SW around 8:30 p.m.
Water service was temporarily affected, as well as 10 businesses, one apartment complex and one hydrant.
The other incident happened at 318 Tall Oaks Drive Northeast.
Water service was temporarily affected, as well as 35 homes and four hydrants.
At 9:48 p.m. they tweeted that both watermain breaks were resolved, however additional work was still needed for full repairs.
Crews have completed repairs to the eight-inch water main break at 318 TALL OAKS DR NE, and water service has been restored to 35 homes and four hydrants. Job complete. @ATLWatershed @ATLFireRescue pic.twitter.com/Lgu2E47BUT— Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) January 16, 2022
Crews have completed repairs to the six-inch water main break at 2159 CAMPBELLTON RD SW, and water service has been restored to 10+ businesses, 1 apartment complex, and 1 hydrant. Job not complete. @ATLWatershed @ATLFireRescue pic.twitter.com/NAsnapPaZc— Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) January 16, 2022
