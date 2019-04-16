ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) We use out hands everyday without really thinking about it.
We pick things up, we hold onto things and most times, we type.
An Atlanta woman is using her hands to change people's lives, one person at a time.
Linda Ortiz is a message therapist on a mission. She refers to herself as a message alchemist.
The people she wants to put in her chair are the homeless people she feels could use a relaxing touch.
"At least one or ten minutes of touch can, I believe, can make a person's day," Ortiz told CBS46 News. "It also makes them feel like somebody loves me, if they haven't heard it in a while."
Ortiz gives away free chair massages just so people can experience about five minutes in the chair of massage therapy.
