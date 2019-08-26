ATLANTA (CBS46) -- College and NFL Football are back and CBS 46 doesn’t want you to miss a game!
Unfortunately, DISH Network has not reached an agreement to carry CBS46 on DISH systems and by law, DISH cannot carry our programming, including football games, unless it comes to an agreement with the station.
However, you do have options.
CBS46’s vital local news, emergency information and top-rated entertainment and sports programming, including football games, are available are always available in full HD for FREE over-the-air with an antenna.
Additionally, we are on every other satellite and cable provider in your area including:
- AT&T/DirecTV – Click here to order or call 1-800-531-5000
- Comcast/Xfinity – Click here to order or call 1-800-934-6489
- Spectrum – Click here to order or call 1-855-243-8892
There are also streaming options available including:
- CBS All Access - click here for more information
- YouTubeTV - click here for more information
- PlaystationVue - click here for more information
CBS46’s parent company, Meredith, has been trying for months to get DISH to negotiate in good faith. DISH dropping CBS46 is unusual. We have successfully reached fair agreements with every other major cable and satellite company. Meredith has never had a cable or satellite provider drop all of Meredith’s stations, until now.
However, according to Kagan, a media research group, DISH has ongoing programming disruptions with five media entities:
- FOX Sports Regional Networks, off since July 26, 2019
- Meredith Local Media Group, which owns CBS46, off since July 16, 2019
- Fort Myers Broadcasting, off since January 2019
- HBO, off since November 2018
- Louisiana Television Broadcasting, off since September 2018
We encourage DISH subscribers to reach out to DISH at:1-800-333-3474 and tell DISH you want CBS46 back on your lineup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.