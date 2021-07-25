Gwinnett sinkhole
Gwinnett PD

GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46)— Attention drivers Gwinnett Police is advising if you are near the area of Old Fountain and Prospect Roads, you will want to look for alternate routes as a sinkhole opened in the roadway on Sunday morning.

CBS46 News has a crew on the way to assess the damage.

This story will be updated when details are made available.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.