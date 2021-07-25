GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46)— Attention drivers Gwinnett Police is advising if you are near the area of Old Fountain and Prospect Roads, you will want to look for alternate routes as a sinkhole opened in the roadway on Sunday morning.
CBS46 News has a crew on the way to assess the damage.
This story will be updated when details are made available.
A large sinkhole has opened in the area of Old Fountain Rd at Prospect Rd. Avoid the area and plan alternate routes. The amount of time it will take to repair the road is unknown. Check back here for updates. #GwinnettPD #police pic.twitter.com/ORRABgpNM0— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 25, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.