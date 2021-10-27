ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe is connected to an armed robbery at Jumbo's Marathon gas station.
It happened on Tuesday, just before 11 p.m. along Napier Avenue.
Authorities say the masked man, armed with a gun, entered the store and began demanding money.
After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled on foot out of the store.
No one was injured during the incident. An investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.
