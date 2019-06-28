CBS46 Backyard Bar-B-Que Week 1

Chef Bio

Menu:

  • Appetizer - Prosciutto Wrapped Peaches & Arugula Salad
  • Entree - Rosemary Grilled Ribeye Cap, Whiskey Brown Sugar Brine, Whiskey Brined Pork Chops
  • Side Dish - Cast Iron Succotash, Coal Roasted Potatoes
  • Dessert - Slow roasted Apples with Biscuits, Honey, & Yogurt

Recipes are contained in the links. Videos are to the left of this text.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.