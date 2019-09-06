Backyard BBQ Week 14 Updated 28 min ago | Posted on Sep 6, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save CBS46 Backyard BBQ Week 14 Chef Bio Menu: Appetizer -- Canoe House-Smoked Salmon Pizza Sides -- Smoked Potato & Bacon Salad, Shiitake Mushroom SlawEntrees -- Grilled Georgia Shrimp with New Orleans BBQ Sauce, Slow-Smoked Short Ribs Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Bbq Shiitake Mushroom Salad Gastronomy Food Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMom shot to death in road rage attack while teaching teenage son to drive, police sayNew mom fatally stabbed, 14-year-old chargedRed Cross preps supplies ahead of Hurricane Dorian's landfallEx-wife of esteemed Atlanta doctor kills her children, turns gun on herselfBoyfriend, mother charged in death of Gwinnett County infantResidents forced to move after more than 100 coffins found under Tampa apartment complexMan sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwichesPackage deal: Miniature horse and goose need a forever home togetherMom gives online seller $450 for used iPhone, ends up with 2 bars of soap insteadFirefighter's truck stolen while with wife at cancer center Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.