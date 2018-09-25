David ladd is at his witt's end.
"It's maddening," he said.
The army vet is stumbling through hard times after he lost his job. Now, he's trying to sell his 5 bedroom home in Acworth. But despite 4 different people putting in offers on the home, the sale can't get past the bank gatekeepers.
"The servicing company keeps delaying the process and what happens is the contract expires and then the buyer gets their earnest money back so the house doesn't move," Ladd added.
Select Portfolio Services owns the mortgage.
"Every time David contacts them, it's something else. They tell him that he needs this, he gets them what they ask for and then he comes back to the table and he gets another delay and another delay," Ladd's broker, Darlene Coquerel said.
Coquerel says families who are on the short sale list or in foreclosure are often hurt by banking system.
"I see this over and over again with families facing foreclosure. The lender process is so difficult to get through," she said.
Ladd is convinced the bank doesn't want him to sell his home and pay off his debt.
"They're making money off their investor for service fees every month so if they liquidate the property then they're not going to get those service fees any longer," Ladd said.
CBS46 reached out to SPS several times to find out why this is happening to Ladd. We're still waiting to hear back.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
