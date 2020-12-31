Barmel Lyons joined the CBS46 news team in September 2019 as a Traffic/ News Reporter.
She is an experienced multimedia journalist, radio personality, T.V. host and motivational speaker recognized for her ability to write and adapt content across all platforms, creating innovative, original and engaging enterprise stories on air and on digital platforms.
Barmel hails from the beautiful sunshine state and attended the University of Central Florida, GO KNIGHTS!
She kicked off her career interning/ working for stations like WESH2, FOX35, CBS RADIO MIX 105.1, and NBC Universal TODAY SHOW in New York City.
Before moving to Atlanta, Barmel spent over a year working at WGXA News ABC16/FOX24 in Macon GA covering local stories and is excited to continue covering news that matters to Georgians in one of the biggest markets.
Her eye for strong visuals and contagious energy creates bonds with millions of viewers and listeners. She has a strong ability to remain calm and “think on her feet”. Barmel has served 4+ years as a reporter and radio/ T.V. host with an impressive reputation of inspiring others through the art of storytelling.
During her free time, she enjoys hosting events, traveling abroad, finding creative ways to exercise, designing clothes, socializing with friends and family as well as exploring new restaurants.
She loves meeting new people and telling your stories, so if you have a story idea, you can reach her a Barmel.Lyons@cbs46.com
And make sure to stay connected and follow Barmel on social media
Instagram: @barmellyons
Twitter: @barmellyonstv
Facebook:@BarmelLyonstv
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.