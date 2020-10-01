Loudermilk was a small business owner for two decades prior to serving in Congress, and spent 9 years as a member of the Georgia State Legislature.
He currently serves in a number of committees, including the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, Committee on House Administration, Joint Committee on the Library, and is the Ranking Member of the Task Force on Artificial Intelligence. He is a former IT services business owner, author, and motivational speaker.
Campaign: https://loudermilk.house.gov/
Issues: Loudermilk believes in secure borders to prevent illegal immigration, is an opponent of the Affordable Care Act while championing the American Health Care Act, supports the Student Success Act, and believes that defense spending and strengthening bonds with international allies should be a top priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.