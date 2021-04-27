Battle of the billionaires: Jeff Bezos' rocket company protests SpaceX's latest NASA contract

Blue Origin is pushing back on NASA's decision to hand a $2.9 billion contract to SpaceX to build the vehicle that will land the next astronauts on the moon. The move adds to a years-long battle between rocket companies owned by the world's two richest men: Jeff Bezos, who founded Blue Origin, and Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX. Bezos is shown at the 32nd Space Symposium on April 12, 2016 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.