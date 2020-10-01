Lake water generic
Getty Images

Hites family traces its heritage back to fighting in the American Revolution, and she prides herself on being a supporter of the military. She is a strongly religious person, and a supporter of President Donald Trump.

Campaign: https://hitesforcongress.com/

Issues: Hites strongly supports a strong capitalist economy, believes in the need for equal enforced laws, is strictly pro-life, and stands behind the right to bear arms as fundamental to the balance of power.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.