Hites family traces its heritage back to fighting in the American Revolution, and she prides herself on being a supporter of the military. She is a strongly religious person, and a supporter of President Donald Trump.
Campaign: https://hitesforcongress.com/
Issues: Hites strongly supports a strong capitalist economy, believes in the need for equal enforced laws, is strictly pro-life, and stands behind the right to bear arms as fundamental to the balance of power.
