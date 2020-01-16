CLARKESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's one of the most popular animals in many parts of the world, yet still unknown to many in the United States. It's an alpaca and the place to find out everything you want to know about them is Apple Mountain Alpacas.
As the website says, "Experience the Alpaca lifestyle from farm to fiber products." The farm is modeled after ancient traditions and serves as a place for breeding, encouraging genetic advancements, and creating one of a kind products using fiber from the herd.
You can see alpaca products, alpacas for sale, and experience the alpaca farm lifestyle all at Apple Mountain Alpacas.
The location works by appointment only!
Location:
367 Birchwood Drive
Clarkesville, GA 305023
Phone:
706-754-9716
