ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – To some, it looks like the remnants of a destroyed building. To others, these concrete pillars are as much a work of art as a painting by Picasso himself.
However you see it, the minimalist art display, located at the corner of Glen Iris Drive and Highland Avenue in Atlanta’s historic Old Fourth Ward is a conversation starter.
54 Columns, created by famed artist Sol LeWitt has been stirring controversy since its installation 20 years ago.
Each of the 54 columns range in height from 10 to 20 feet. They were meant to represent the city’s growing skyline. Now, 20 years later, they’re a permanent part of the county’s creative landscape.
Visit
While this artwork is not in Freedom Park, it is directly adjacent to the park. There is limited parking available, so walking, biking, or using public transport is advised.
By MARTA Rail:
Take a blue or weekday green line train to the Inman Park-Reynoldstown Station. Head up Hurt Street, and take a right onto Euclid Avenue. You can take the Freedom Park connector trail at the entrance of the Inman Park side of the park, at the corner of Euclid and Waverly Way.
By MARTA Bus:
There are many bus stops near Freedom Park, including one next to the Carter Center and at Moreland Avenue and North Avenue. Click here to get the most current route from your location.
From the Beltline:
The Beltline and the Freedom Park PATH trail connect, allowing you to walk or bike to Freedom Park from many places in the city. The spur trail that connects the two is located on the Eastside trail of Beltline, near the Historic Fourth Ward Skate Park and connects to the Inman Park side of Freedom Park, near the convergence of Bernina Avenue and Copenhill Avenue. If you see the rhino sculpture, you’ll know you’re on the right trail!
And if you MUST drive:
There is a small parking lot at 586 Candler Park Drive, Atlanta, GA 30307, behind Mary Lin Elementary School.
