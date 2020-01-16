CHATTANOOGA, Tn. (CBS46) -- We all grew up with signs saying "See Rock City" all over the south. But there is one part of Rock City you do need to see and it's only there for a couple of months out of the year, the Enchanted Garden of Lights.
This year's Enchanted Garden of Lights featured four areas: The Magic Forest, Arctic Kingdom, North Pole Village, and Yule Town. Part of the attraction opens at 4 p.m., but it's not until the sun goes down and the 6 p.m. hour hits when the magic is unlocked.
Prices start as low as $8.95 for children and $16.95 for adults.
Address:
1400 Patten Road
Lookout Mountain, Ga. 30750
Phone - 706-820-2531
