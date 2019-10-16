DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – A family-owned farm since 1858, Fausett Farms Sunflowers is located just south of Burt's Pumpkin Farm and Amicalola Falls in the Northeast Georgia Mountains.
For 60 years, the farm's main business was poultry farming, which ended in 2011. Now, the farm offers more than 13 acres of beautiful sunflowers for everyone to experience.
The farm also offers horse trail riders the opportunity to bring their own horse and enjoy a day of riding on miles and miles of trails.
The farm is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 per person for adults and free for children under 5 years old.
Location: 9847 Elliott Family Pkwy., Dawsonville GA 30534
Phone: (706) 265-9661
