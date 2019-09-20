BREMEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Located just 45 miles west of Atlanta, this campground is 30 minutes from the famous Six Flags Amusement Park and the Whitewater Park.
RV sites, cabins and tent camping is available. Enjoy swimming, mini golf, jump pad, train rides and many more activities!
Address
106 King St., Bremen, GA 30110
Sites and Rentals
- Big Rig Friendly
- 6 Cabin rentals with AC, Direct TV and bathroom
- 90 Full Hook Up W/E/S Sites - pull-thru 30 & 50 amp
- Tent Sites
- Sites feature 8 foot table and commercial fire ring/grill
- Wi-Fi & Direct TV available
Attractions
- Three playgrounds
- Game room & rec hall
- Gem mining
- Horseshoes
- Kiddie Pool - 30 x 30
- Mini golf
- Pavilion - 20 x 40 with grills
- Pedal Carts
- Splash park/Water playground
- Swimming Pool - 30 x 50
- Train Rides
Convenience
- Comfort room
- Gifts
- Snacks
- Ice
- Paved roads
- Laundry Room
- General Store
- Firewood
Days/hours of operation
9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Jan 1 to Dec 31
Park Rates
Rates start at $39 for back-In RV sites, $49 for pull-through RV sites, $74 for cabins, $29 for tent sites and $59 for a rental camper. Rates vary based on day of week and availability and are based on two persons. Additional persons $5 (under 2 years old no charge). Weekly and monthly rates available. V/MC/DISC/AE debit or credit accepted.
