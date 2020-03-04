CORDELE, Ga. (CBS46) – Nestled in the middle of Georgia Veterans Memorial State Park, Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club claims to be one of the most versatile resorts in Georgia. From world-class golf and dining, to archery and air rifles.
Located just two hours south of Atlanta, the sprawling property features dozens of unique activities such as golfing, hiking, fishing, dining, dancing, boating and swimming, just to name a few.
For the outdoor enthusiast, there’s golf or target practice at the resort’s one-of-a-kind archery and air rifle range.
For history buffs, the resort has a military museum which features old war artifacts on the inside and tanks and planes outside. Or, take a ride on the Sam Shortline train which travels between Cordele and Americus showcasing historical locations along the way like President Jimmy Carter’s boyhood farm.
Those just looking for a little rest and relaxation can take in the breathtaking views and beautiful sunsets on the lake while relaxing on private screened porches of the villas and cabins.
For reservations and more information, visit the website or call 1-800-459-1230.
