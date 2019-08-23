FT. VALLEY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Located just outside of Ft. Valley, in the heart of Middle Georgia, Lane Southern Orchards has been growing peaches and pecans for more than 100 years.
During the peach season (May - August), visitors can tour the state-of-the-art air-conditioned facility and watch as the peaches come in from the field, go through the sizing and cleaning process and ship to grocery stores all over the U.S.
There is also a farmers market that sells every kind of Georgia grown produce and a gift shop selling "everything peachy." In June and July, tour guides will explain the history of the peach industry in Georgia as well as how these crops are grown and harvested. In October, navigate the corn maze and take a hayride through the farm.
Be sure to plan on having lunch in the Peachtree Cafe, but save room for homemade peach ice cream and peach cobbler. The southern fare will delight your tastes buds!
This is a year-round farm, so there is always something happening. This is a not-to-be-missed trip!
Location
50 Lane Rd.
Fort Valley GA 31030
Phone: (478) 825-3362
Rates
General admission is free
Corn Maze and Hayride Combo (Ages 4-12): $10
Corn Maze and Hayride Combo (12 and up): $14
Corn Maze (Ages 4-12): $8
Corn Maze (12 and up): $11
Hayride (Ages 4-12): $3
Hayride (12 and up): $5
Ages 3 and under: Free
Hours of Operation
Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 days a week
Amenities
|Military discount
|Free parking
|Gift shop
|Party facilities
|Public restrooms
|Restaurant on site
|Self-guided tours
|Meeting space
|Near I-75
|Suitable for all ages
|Group amenities
|Group-friendly
|Family-friendly
|Free admission
|Handicap-accessible
|Open year-around
|Pet-friendly
