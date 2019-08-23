Lane Southern Orchards

exploregeorgia.org 

FT. VALLEY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Located just outside of Ft. Valley, in the heart of Middle Georgia, Lane Southern Orchards has been growing peaches and pecans for more than 100 years.

During the peach season (May - August), visitors can tour the state-of-the-art air-conditioned facility and watch as the peaches come in from the field, go through the sizing and cleaning process and ship to grocery stores all over the U.S.

There is also a farmers market that sells every kind of Georgia grown produce and a gift shop selling "everything peachy." In June and July, tour guides will explain the history of the peach industry in Georgia as well as how these crops are grown and harvested. In October, navigate the corn maze and take a hayride through the farm.

Be sure to plan on having lunch in the Peachtree Cafe, but save room for homemade peach ice cream and peach cobbler. The southern fare will delight your tastes buds!

This is a year-round farm, so there is always something happening. This is a not-to-be-missed trip!

Location

50 Lane Rd.

Fort Valley GA 31030

Get directions

Phone: (478) 825-3362

Rates

General admission is free 

Corn Maze and Hayride Combo (Ages 4-12): $10

Corn Maze and Hayride Combo (12 and up): $14

Corn Maze (Ages 4-12): $8

Corn Maze (12 and up): $11

Hayride (Ages 4-12): $3

Hayride (12 and up): $5

Ages 3 and under: Free

Hours of Operation

Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 days a week

Amenities

 Military discount Free parking Gift shop 
 Party facilities Public restrooms Restaurant on site
 Self-guided tours Meeting space Near I-75
 Suitable for all ages Group amenities Group-friendly
 Family-friendly Free admission Handicap-accessible
 Open year-around Pet-friendly 
   

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.