ATLANTA (CBS46) -- There's food and then there's food that keeps you coming back again and again for decades. The latter is what you'll find the next time you're famished and head to Mary Mac's Tea Room.
The restaurant has been around for 70 years and serves business people, celebrities, families, and folks from all over the world who know the name and come to get a little Southern cooking.
How notable is Mary Mac;s? In 2011, the Georgia House of Representatives created Resolution 477 which made Mary Mac's Atlanta's Dining Room.
Pack your appetite when you go!
Address:
224 Ponce De Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Hours of operation: Daily, 11am-9pm
Phone: 404-876-1800
