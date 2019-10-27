STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Enter if you dare. The moment you step foot on the Netherworld property, you are fair game. Monsters, ghouls, ghosts and goblins, ready and waiting to send chills up your spine.
Since 1997, this intense multi-story, multi-attraction haunted event has thrilled and terrified visitors. This Halloween season there are two haunted houses at Netherworld.
Visit both, or try your hand in one of four new escape rooms, which are open year-around. When you visit Netherworld, you’re in for a night of fun and fear.
Netherworld is recommended for adults and teens, but younger kids may come if parents choose to bring them. Minimum age is five years old. Carrying children through is not recommended. There are no special prices for children and no refunds if you decide not to finish the haunt. There are many emergency exits throughout each attraction in the event you choose not to continue.
Location: 2076 West Park Place Blvd., Stone Mountain, GA 30087
Haunted Hotline: 404-608-2484
Hours:
7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 27-31
7 p.m. to midnight Nov. 1-2
7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 8-10
