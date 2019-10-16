HELEN, Ga. (CBS46) – Alpine Helen's Oktoberfest celebrations have been going on for nearly 50 years, involving multiple weeks of traditional dancing, food, and, of course, beer from September to October.
Held in the city’s riverside Festhalle, the permanent home of the festivities, the celebration is the longest running of its kind in the United States. Revelers dress in traditional attire, lederhosen and dirndls, while dancing to the polka.
Helen's Oktoberfest runs from Thursday to Sunday through September and daily from Sept. 26 - Oct. 27, 2019. It begins with a parade through town. Similar to its German counterpart, the celebrations are wildly different from weekday to weekend. Weekends are popular with tour and college groups, while weekdays tend to be a bit more family-friendly. The event is open to all ages.
Admission is $8 during the week, $10 on Saturdays, and free on Sundays, with food and drink available for purchase. The doors open at 6 p.m. throughout the week and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, ending no later than midnight.
