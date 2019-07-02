Best of Georgia Road Trip: Red Top Mountain State Park

50 Lodge Road SE, Cartersville, GA 30121

Phone: 770-975-4226

Website: https://gastateparks.org/RedTopMountain

Route Driven (from Midtown Atlanta)

  • Take I-75 North about 27 miles to Exit 278 (Glade Road)
  • Turn right onto Glade Road
  • Your destination is 4.4 miles ahead

Hours

  • Park - Daily: 7am – dark
  • Office: 8am – 5pm

Fees

$5 parking

Annual passes available (https://gastateparks.org/ThingsToKnow)

Facilities Available:

  • 1,776 Acres
  • 12,000 Acre Lake Allatoona
  • 18 Cottages
  • 92 Tent, Trailer & RV Campites
  • 1 Yurt
  • 1 Pioneer Campground
  • 7 Picnic Shelters
  • 2 Group Shelters (seats 100 & 250)
  • Sand Beach
  • Marina
  • 2 Boat Ramps
  • 2 Boat Docks
  • 3 Playgrounds

