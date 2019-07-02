Best of Georgia Road Trip: Red Top Mountain State Park

Red Top Mountain State Park
50 Lodge Road SE, Cartersville, GA 30121
Phone: 770-975-4226
Website: https://gastateparks.org/RedTopMountain
Route Driven (from Midtown Atlanta)
- Take I-75 North about 27 miles to Exit 278 (Glade Road)
- Turn right onto Glade Road
- Your destination is 4.4 miles ahead
Hours
- Park - Daily: 7am – dark
- Office: 8am – 5pm
Fees
$5 parking
Annual passes available (https://gastateparks.org/ThingsToKnow)
Facilities Available:
- 1,776 Acres
- 12,000 Acre Lake Allatoona
- 18 Cottages
- 92 Tent, Trailer & RV Campites
- 1 Yurt
- 1 Pioneer Campground
- 7 Picnic Shelters
- 2 Group Shelters (seats 100 & 250)
- Sand Beach
- Marina
- 2 Boat Ramps
- 2 Boat Docks
- 3 Playgrounds
