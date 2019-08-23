Roswell Mill Ruins in Old Mill Park

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- On the banks of Vickery Creek, ruins of the Roswell Manufacturing Co. Mills can be found.

Constructed in 1839 and 1853, these mills were burned by Union forces on July 7, 1864. The 1853 mill was rebuilt after the Civil War and used until destroyed by fire again in 1926. These mills were known as the Roswell Manufacturing Company.

The waterfall created when the creek was dammed to provide water power as well as the original machine shop can be viewed from the interpreted trail. A covered pedestrian bridge over the creek connects the walking trail that begins in Old Mill Park to the Chattahoochee River trail system.

The bridge and waterfall are favorite spots for amateur and professional photographers.

Location: 85 Mill St., Roswell GA 30075 

Amenities

Free parking

Public restrooms

Near Interstate Highway 400

Civil War site

Suitable for all ages

Family-friendly

Open year 'round

Phone: (770) 640-3253

Hours of Operation

Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 7 days a week.

