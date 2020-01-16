Serenbe Wellness Community

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Serenbe Wellness Community was built to be connected to nature no the edge of Atlanta. The area is full of fresh food, air and is focused on wellbeing.

According to Serenbe, it's set among acres of preserved forests and meadows and has ample nature trails to connect homes and restaurants with businesses. Put another way, Serenbe says it's a place where you know your neighbors and they knew you.

Address:

Serenbe Real Estate

9055 Selbourne Lane

Chattahoochee Hills, Ga. 30268

770-463-9997

The Inn at Serenbe

10950 Hutcheson Ferry Rd

Chattahoochee Hills, Ga. 30268

770-463-2610

