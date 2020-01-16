CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Serenbe Wellness Community was built to be connected to nature no the edge of Atlanta. The area is full of fresh food, air and is focused on wellbeing.
According to Serenbe, it's set among acres of preserved forests and meadows and has ample nature trails to connect homes and restaurants with businesses. Put another way, Serenbe says it's a place where you know your neighbors and they knew you.
Address:
Serenbe Real Estate
9055 Selbourne Lane
Chattahoochee Hills, Ga. 30268
770-463-9997
The Inn at Serenbe
10950 Hutcheson Ferry Rd
Chattahoochee Hills, Ga. 30268
770-463-2610
