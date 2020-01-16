ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While the weather hasn't turned as cold as some may expect this winter, there's still at least one place where you can find plenty of ice skating and even some igloos. It's all at Skate the Sky at The Roof at Ponce City Market.
The Roof offers the perfect view of the city's skyline while you enjoy a winter wonderland full of skating and private igloos you can rent. Reservations are recommended.
A few notes: children must be accompanied by an adult on the ice, anyone under 18 must have an adult sign their waiver, ice skating isn't recommended for kids 4 and younger, and on Friday and Saturday after 5 p.m, it's 21 and over on the roof.
Address:
675 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE
Atlanta, Ga. 30308
Phone: 404-900-7900
