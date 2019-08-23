ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- To serve as CDC's gateway to the public, the David J. Sencer CDC Museum is dedicated to comprehensive scientific learning and outreach.
Composed of innovative permanent exhibits representing the breadth of CDC's work and history, topical changing exhibits, a theater and a classroom, this facility serves to educate all who visit about public health and the important work of CDC, with a special emphasis on curriculum-based educational workshops and camps targeting middle- and high-school students.
Visit the museum
The David J. Sencer CDC Museum is the only part of the CDC open to the public. Admission and parking are free.
The museum is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with hours extended on Thursday to 7 p.m. The museum is closed on all federal holidays.
The museum is located at:
1600 Clifton Road, NE
at CDC Parkway
Atlanta, Georgia 30333
Click here for driving directions, parking information and security requirements.
