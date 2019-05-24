Map to Sasquatch Museum

Expedition Big Foot: The Sasquatch Museum

Location:

Cherry Log, GA – Gilmer Co.

934 GA-515, Cherry Log, GA 30522

Route Driven:

(from midtown Atlanta)

I-75 N for 17.6 miles

I-575 N FOR 30.7 MILES

Take GA-515 to US-76W in Cherry Log

Time of Drive: 1 hr 35 min (84.7 miles)

Cost of Admission:

General Admisson –$ 8

Children (5-12) – $6

Children under 5 – Free

Active Military – Free with I.D.

Description: Fun adventure for the family whether you’re a believer or not!

Trip Advisor says: “Georgia’s newest family attraction, where entertainment meets education. See the country’s largest permanent display of genuine artifacts, life-size exhibits, large sighting maps and the world’s only Big Foot Research and Tech Vehicle on display. Enjoy the Sasquatch Theater, browse the gift shop, or relax in our Bigfoot Reference library.”

Notes:

Free cookies and coffee when you arrive!

Bigfoot Area (Best of Georgia Road Trip
Bigfoot Print & Julie Smith

