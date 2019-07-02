Yonah Mountain Vineyards
Address: 1717 Hwy 255 S, Cleveland, GA, 30528
Phone: 706-878-5522
Website: https://www.yonahmountainvineyards.com
Route Driven (from Midtown Atlanta) - https://goo.gl/maps/fXLYmKsPrLtmewjq8
- Take GA-13 N to I-85 North
- Follow I-85 for approximately 52 miles
- Keep left at the fork to continue on I-985 and follow signs for Gainesville
- Stay on I-985 until it becomes US-23 N
- Stay on US23N until you get to GA-384 N/Duncan Bridge Road and turn left
- Follow GA-384 N until GA-255 S and turn left onto 255.
- Yonah Mountain Vineyards will be on your right
Tasting Room Hours
- Monday – Thursday 12-5pm
- Friday – 11am – 6pm
- Saturday – 11am – 7:30pm (live music 11am - 3pm and 3:30 pm – 7:30 pm)
- Sunday – 12:30pm to 6pm
Cave Tour and Tasting (Advance Reservations Required)
- Saturdays – 12pm; 1:30pm; and 3pm
- Sundays – 1:30pm
Reservations: https://www.yonahmountainvineyards.com/reserve-wine-tasting/
10th Anniversary Crush Fest, August 24, 11am-7pm
