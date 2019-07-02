Best of Georgia Road Trip: Yonah Mountain Vineyards

Yonah Mountain Vineyards

Address: 1717 Hwy 255 S, Cleveland, GA, 30528

Phone: 706-878-5522

Website: https://www.yonahmountainvineyards.com

Route Driven (from Midtown Atlanta) - https://goo.gl/maps/fXLYmKsPrLtmewjq8

  • Take GA-13 N to I-85 North
  • Follow I-85 for approximately 52 miles
  • Keep left at the fork to continue on I-985 and follow signs for Gainesville
  • Stay on I-985 until it becomes US-23 N
  • Stay on US23N until you get to GA-384 N/Duncan Bridge Road and turn left
  • Follow GA-384 N until GA-255 S and turn left onto 255.
  • Yonah Mountain Vineyards will be on your right
Yonah Mountain Wine Tasting Room

Tasting Room Hours

  • Monday – Thursday 12-5pm
  • Friday – 11am – 6pm
  • Saturday – 11am – 7:30pm (live music 11am - 3pm and 3:30 pm – 7:30 pm)
  • Sunday – 12:30pm to 6pm

Cave Tour and Tasting (Advance Reservations Required)

  • Saturdays – 12pm; 1:30pm; and 3pm
  • Sundays – 1:30pm

Reservations: https://www.yonahmountainvineyards.com/reserve-wine-tasting/

10th Anniversary Crush Fest, August 24, 11am-7pm

https://www.yonahmountainvineyards.com/crush-fest/

