PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A contractor accidentally struck a water main while working in Paulding County and that's resulted in the loss of service for many residents.
The area affected is just west of the city of Hiram. According to the Paulding County Water System, Hiram Sudie Road, or State Road 120, had to be closed to isolate the break between Sudie Way and Villa Rica Highway.
The break resulted in a wide area of water loss and low water pressure for residents within the Emerald Pines subdivision, Wisteria Way subdivision, Settlers Mill subdivision, and those off Old Sudie Way, including side streets Smoke Creek Path and Old Teal Road.
The department advises customers in those areas to “boil” all water prior to use for drinking, cooking, or preparing food. The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Residents should continue to boil their water until they are notified that the water system has been restored to full operation.
If you have any questions, you can call 770-445-2761.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
