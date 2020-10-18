League Championship - Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Seven

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 18: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves comes home to score a run against Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game Seven of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 18, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

 Ron Jenkins

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves on Sunday lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 in Game 7 of the 2020 National League Championship Series. 

The Dodgers will now advance to face Tampa Bay Rays in World Series.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates. 

