ATLANTA (AP) — Cheers roared through Truist Park Tuesday as the Atlanta Braves finished Game 4 of the NL Division Series with a 5-to-4 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Atlanta Braves entered the park with one goal in mind: “just win." And win they did. The bullpen held their end of the bargain, as starter Charlie Morton set the tone by only giving up two runs in three innings.
Bats were swinging. The Braves scored five runs against the Milwaukee Brewers, the last of which showed up in the form of a 428-foot homerun from superstar Freddie Freeman in the bottom of the 8th, clinching the 5-4 victory.
Now, the team is heading to the NLCS to face the winner of the San Francisco Giants and L.A. Dodgers series.
