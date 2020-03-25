Brides already down on luck have weddings threatened again

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After Suada Studio abruptly closed its doors, several couples scrambled to find a new wedding venue. They had already paid thousands of dollars to have their big day at Suada Studio, a Buckhead wedding venue, but the venue cut off communication with them months ago.
The owner of Suada Studio has filed for bankruptcy. To this day, the couples have yet to receive their money back.
“I know a few of the brides did receive a letter saying she is trying to file for bankruptcy,” said Angela Adeleke. “I still haven’t received any kind of notice.”
CBS46 first spoke with Adeleke and her fiancé Deric McNealy in January. They have since booked a new venue for their May nuptials but now everything is being threatened – again.
“With this whole coronavirus, I feel like I’ve had the worst luck with wedding planning but with the whole coronavirus happening and the CDC making recommendations to basically restrict any large gatherings greater than 50 people for eight weeks, my wedding falls within that time frame.”
Adeleke is already out $5500 to Suada Studio.
“Never in a million years would I think I would have two things happen to basically put a pause on my wedding,” she said.
While her wedding is now up in the air, she understands first-hand the need for social distancing.
“As a registered nurse, I just know that potentially, this virus could be deadly to people so I can’t be selfish and want my wedding to continue knowing that it could possibly put other lives at risk.”
She’s had two setbacks but Adeleke is trying to remain positive.
“I’m just like, I can’t imagine how can this happen. I feel like it keeps happening over and over again. After this I’m never getting married ever again. Like this is one and done.”
