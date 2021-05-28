ATLANTA (CBS46) — The full court press is officially on in Atlanta, but we're not talking about the NBA Playoffs.
We're talking about chicken tenders. Yes, chicken tenders.
An online movement is underway asking restaurant chain Houston's to bring back its chicken tenders. Also known as the "Flying Chicken Platter."
According to organizers, the dish was recently removed from menus across the country. And they want that to change. So much so, that they have started an Instagram page called "Bring Back the Tendies."
And while the group's organizers are based in New Jersey, the focal point of the social campaign is centered right here in Atlanta.
Organizers say they plan on putting a billboard directly above the Houston's location on Northside Parkway NW in Atlanta.
The campaign is attempting to raise $7,500 to fund the billboard. An active GoFundMe page shows the group has already raised $2,821. They say the money will cover a 4-week billboard rental as well as the production cost of the 20'x60' board.
There is also a petition on Change.org that has 2,629 signatures.
"There must be some sort of compromise which allows Houston's to benefit without completely removing the chicken tenders from the menu," the Change.org write-up says. "We believe it would benefit all parties to provide even a marginal availability of this dish."
