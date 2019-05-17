Brittany Edney

Brittany is an Emmy Award-Winning Journalist and currently reports for the 11pm newscast. She has more than 10 years of news experience.
Before CBS46, she worked as a Reporter/Anchor/Traffic Anchor at KLAS in Las Vegas, NV. Prior to that she was a Reporter/Fill-in Anchor in Greensboro, NC at WXLV-Channel 45.
Her career kicked off as a MMJ/Bureau Chief in Jacksonville, NC. While there she covered breaking news, extreme weather spanning wildfires, tornadoes, and hurricanes. Her main beat was military affairs at both MCAS-Cherry Point and Camp Lejuene. She was chosen to ride with the Blue Angels in a F-18 Hornet in 2012.
Before coming to the Crystal Coast, she worked as an Anchor at Cleveland Headline News in Shelby, N.C. There, she was able to experience one of her proudest moments as a journalist when she interviewed a Holocaust survivor.
In 2009, She received a B.A in Journalism and Mass Communications, the same year that UNC-Chapel Hill won the National Championship in basketball. Go Heels!
During her tenure at UNC-Chapel Hill, Brittany interned for both CNN Headline News in Atlanta, GA and WTVD-TV in Raleigh/Durham, NC.
She is currently working towards her Broadcast Meteorology certificate at Mississippi State University.
In her spare time, Brittany likes to dirt bike, waterski and play with her 3lb fur baby (Yorkshire terrier) named Winnie Waffles. Connect with her on social media and say, Hi!
