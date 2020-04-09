BROOKHAVEN (CBS46)—Brookhaven’s Mayor John Ernst is asking the public to join him in a virtual townhall to discuss Brookhaven’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.
The city announced the town hall will take place on April 16 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The virtual meeting will be held via video conference on the city’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/BrookhavenGAgov.
“The City of Brookhaven has been taking progressive steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, dating back to February. The health of the general public, our City employees and their families remains as our highest priority,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst. “We must stay the course in our vigilance in preventing its spread.”
The public will be able to weigh in, ask questions and interact by typing comments into the Facebook Live comment section, or sending an email to PublicComment@BrookhavenGA.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.