The Eagle Scout award is the highest honor in scouting with only 4 percent of boy scouts achieving this status. But Lovett Troop 304 has a history of turning out Eagle Scouts in large numbers – and as CBS46 anchor Sharon Reed shows us – it’s what makes this story so Positively Georgia.
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.