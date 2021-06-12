BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) -- After calling the SoulCycle studio in Buckhead finding out their class was fully booked, the surprise guest took matters into their own hands. He decided to make an appearance for the Jonas Brothers versus One Direction, music-themed ride on Friday afternoon.
Who is better suited than one of the “Jobros” for the ride? In fact a very own Jonas Brothers himself, Joe Jonas was off from work and was looking for a workout.
Soul Cycle Surprise (Part 1) 🚴🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/pZu2LK8db3— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 12, 2021
SoulCycle tells CBS46 News, Jonas is a huge SoulCycle fan and even has the at-home bike.
One Direction clearly could not compete in this music battle, especially when Jonas rode on the podium bike for a song.
