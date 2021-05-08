ATLANTA (CBS46) - C.T. Martin, 84, former Atlanta City Council Member died on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at his home in Southwest Atlanta.
Martin an Atlanta native began his life of public service by pushing voter registration with the NAACP.
He was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and graduated from Shaw University with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Martin later earned a Master of Science degree from Atlanta University and began taking on community issues.
City Council members tell CBS46 News, Martin was elected in 1990 and known as the “Dean” of the City Council because he was one of the longest-serving Council members at one time.
Martin was a champion for minority businesses in Atlanta and a fierce “get out the vote” campaign manager throughout the region.
He served as a Council member for District 10 for nearly 30 years. He is credited with mentoring and developing many young people over the years, including his eventual successor, Councilmember Andrea L. Boone.
“C.T. Martin was a mentor,” Boone said. “He was a friend. He was like a father to me. I walked hand in hand with him for 30 years of my life. He stood firm in his beliefs and acted passionately on his convictions. Words can’t express the mark he’s made on me, my career, and my life. I’m grateful that God allowed me the opportunity to experience his greatness. I will never forget him.”
One of Martin’s achievements was demolishing a drug-infested apartment complex and building the multi-million-dollar Adamsville Natatorium and Community Center from the ground up. He fought for youth and seniors.
Martin leaves behind four adult children and five grandchildren. He was a dedicated member of Hoosier Memorial United Methodist Church.
For more information on Martin's accomplishments click here.
